Here's Why 'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Is Contemplating Moving out of Her Dream Home

In 2016, Shannon sold her home in Newport Beach, Calif. for $9.05 million and moved into a couple of rentals before buying a seven-bedroom Orange County home in 2019, where she now lives with her daughters.

Complete with five bathrooms, a home spa, and an outdoor kitchen, the nautical-themed “entertainer’s home” has no shortage of amenities. And according to Shannon, she fell in love with the place at first sight.