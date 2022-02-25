Here's Why 'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Is Contemplating Moving out of Her Dream Home

Here's Why 'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Is Contemplating Moving out of Her Dream HomeBy Pretty Honore
Tea takes center stage on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but the cast’s luxurious lifestyles follow closely behind. Between girls' trips to Cabo San Lucas and extravagant dinner parties, the Housewives make it clear that money is no object. And the rest of us get to live vicariously through the rich and famous via RHOC.
In Season 16, viewers caught a glimpse of Shannon Beador’s new home when she hosted the Housewives for hot tea and edibles. Now, fans are dying to learn more about the RHOC star’s massive abode. Read on for details.
‘RHOC’ star Shannon Beador bought a new home in Orange County in 2019.
In 2016, Shannon sold her home in Newport Beach, Calif. for $9.05 million and moved into a couple of rentals before buying a seven-bedroom Orange County home in 2019, where she now lives with her daughters.
Complete with five bathrooms, a home spa, and an outdoor kitchen, the nautical-themed “entertainer’s home” has no shortage of amenities. And according to Shannon, she fell in love with the place at first sight.
The RHOC star told Bravo Insider in October of 2020, “I am in a new house that I love. As soon as I walked in I fell in love and so did my kids."
"I feel like I'm in a boat in a lot of this home,” she added. “The usage of paneling and shiplap on the walls is just one of my favorites. I grew up on boats, so I love blue and white whenever I can do that."
Though Shannon has spent the last few years making the Orange County home her own, the reality star revealed that she has plans to move again in the near future.
Shannon Beador wants to move in with John Janssen when her daughters leave for college.
Shannon’s almost an empty nester. Her eldest daughter, Sophie, now lives in Texas, and her twins — Adeline and Stella — have one foot out the door. Soon, Shannon’s youngest daughters will leave for college. While she’s sad to see them go, she’s excited for what lies ahead.
Following the twins' departure, Shannon plans to leave her dream home and move in with her longtime boyfriend, John Janssen. Though Shannon and John spend a lot of time together, she’s previously clarified that they do not live together… yet.
"We've talked about the fact that after my twins [go] to college...we would get together and buy a home together," Shannon shared in the Feb. 2 episode of RHOC. "I'm not afraid of being alone, but yet I don't want to be alone.”
“I'm happy with John, and we talk about our future and what we're going to do when my kids go to school. We'll [both be] empty-nesters, so let's see where it goes," she added.
The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.