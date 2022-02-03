RHOC's Shannon Beador Reveals the Secret to Her 14-Pound Weight Loss

As her two youngest daughters prepare to leave for college, Shannon is preparing to move in with her boyfriend John Janssen and jumpstart her life as an empty nester. For years, Shannon has struggled with her commitment to healthy living, but now that her kids are all grown up, she’s had the opportunity to do just that.

Shannon's been working on her weight loss for a while and seems to have hit a particularly strong stride. On Tuesday, Feb. 1, she took to social media to show off her progress, and fans were shocked by her transformation. But how did Shannon Beador lose the weight?