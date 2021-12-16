Shannon Beador's Food Line, Real for Real Cuisine, Features a Range of Delectable Dishes

Currently, Real for Real Cuisine features best-sellers like the Seafood Meals and the Veggie Burgers, which reviewers describe as tasty and convenient to make.

Through Real for Real Cuisine, Shannon also sells supplements like the Lemon-Aid Daily, which features a combination of C60, magnesium, and other nutrients. What's more, she also has a line of merch featuring jackets, leggings, face masks, and the like adorned with the infamous nine-lemon pattern.