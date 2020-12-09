Shane Simpson Is Just One of the 'RHOC' Stars Who Have Caught COVID-19

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic had a big impact on the stars of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Take, for instance, Kelly Dodd, who learned that her mother, Bobbi Meza, contracted the virus via an Instagram post shared by her brother, Eric. There's also Shannon Beador, who revealed that she and her daughters tested positive via a similarly worried-sounding Instagram post in July 2020.

A new clip reveals that Shane Simpson had the virus as well.