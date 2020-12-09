Shane Simpson Is Just One of the 'RHOC' Stars Who Have Caught COVID-19

Shane Simpson Is Just One of the 'RHOC' Stars Who Have Caught COVID-19By Leila Kozma
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic had a big impact on the stars of The Real Housewives of Orange County.
Take, for instance, Kelly Dodd, who learned that her mother, Bobbi Meza, contracted the virus via an Instagram post shared by her brother, Eric. There's also Shannon Beador, who revealed that she and her daughters tested positive via a similarly worried-sounding Instagram post in July 2020.
A new clip reveals that Shane Simpson had the virus as well.
'RHOC' star Shane Simpson came down with COVID-19 a while ago.
Shane was just one of the stars who came down with the coronavirus (COVID-19), a recently posted promotional video reveals.
"Shane's not better ... he's not getting any better [...] I couldn't do anything to help him," Shane's wife, Emily, admitted in the video.
It's unknown when Shane contracted COVID-19 or how the illness impacted him. It's likely that a forthcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, titled "The Lies That Bind," will capture his journey toward recovery.
Emily and Shane celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on Feb. 14, 2020.
The Season 15 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County captured a romantic dinner Emily and Shane went on to celebrate their 11th anniversary. As a crucial scene of the episode revealed, the stars finally managed to work their way through the long-standing issues poisoning their relationship.
"I think 11 years is huge because we probably hit rock bottom last year," Emily confessed in "An Unexpected Secret."
"It's my fault because I didn't recognize that he's a great dad and a great husband. [...] and then, coming out of surgery it felt like I had a whole new life and he was there with me to share that and move forward," she added soon after.
Emily and Shane have long struggled with communication issues — which became even direr once her lifelong battle with arthritis took a turn for the worse.
Shane's tendency to revert to sarcasm has long troubled Emily, her co-stars, and viewers alike.
An article by Screen Rant reveals that Shane would mock Emily for what she identified as a shortcoming — the way her body looked.
"You've earned a piece of bread, you've earned it [...] How [about] we share a piece?" Shane told his wife in a previous episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County.
On another occasion, Shane failed to show up for a special event Emily organized in celebration of their 10th wedding anniversary. In the end, she had to perform a sensual dance in front of her girlfriends — while Shane stayed at home to study for a bar exam.
