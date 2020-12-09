Logo
Home > Entertainment
shane-simpson-covid-4-1607530296409.jpg
Source: Instagram

Shane Simpson Is Just One of the 'RHOC' Stars Who Have Caught COVID-19

By

Updated

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic had a big impact on the stars of The Real Housewives of Orange County. 

Take, for instance, Kelly Dodd, who learned that her mother, Bobbi Meza, contracted the virus via an Instagram post shared by her brother, Eric. There's also Shannon Beador, who revealed that she and her daughters tested positive via a similarly worried-sounding Instagram post in July 2020. 

A new clip reveals that Shane Simpson had the virus as well. 

Article continues below advertisement

'RHOC' star Shane Simpson came down with COVID-19 a while ago.

Shane was just one of the stars who came down with the coronavirus (COVID-19), a recently posted promotional video reveals. 

shane-simpson-covid-1607529787504.jpg
Source: Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

"Shane's not better ... he's not getting any better [...] I couldn't do anything to help him," Shane's wife, Emily, admitted in the video. 

It's unknown when Shane contracted COVID-19 or how the illness impacted him. It's likely that a forthcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, titled "The Lies That Bind," will capture his journey toward recovery. 

Article continues below advertisement
shane-simpson-covid-2-1607530161036.jpg
Source: Bravo

Emily and Shane celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on Feb. 14, 2020.

The Season 15 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County captured a romantic dinner Emily and Shane went on to celebrate their 11th anniversary. As a crucial scene of the episode revealed, the stars finally managed to work their way through the long-standing issues poisoning their relationship. 

"I think 11 years is huge because we probably hit rock bottom last year," Emily confessed in "An Unexpected Secret." 

Article continues below advertisement

"It's my fault because I didn't recognize that he's a great dad and a great husband. [...] and then, coming out of surgery it felt like I had a whole new life and he was there with me to share that and move forward," she added soon after. 

Emily and Shane have long struggled with communication issues — which became even direr once her lifelong battle with arthritis took a turn for the worse. 

shane-simpson-covid-3-1607530215564.jpg
Source: Bravo
Article continues below advertisement

Shane's tendency to revert to sarcasm has long troubled Emily, her co-stars, and viewers alike. 

An article by Screen Rant reveals that Shane would mock Emily for what she identified as a shortcoming — the way her body looked. 

"You've earned a piece of bread, you've earned it [...] How [about] we share a piece?" Shane told his wife in a previous episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County. 

On another occasion, Shane failed to show up for a special event Emily organized in celebration of their 10th wedding anniversary. In the end, she had to perform a sensual dance in front of her girlfriends — while Shane stayed at home to study for a bar exam.  

Article continues below advertisement

Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. 

The best way to prevent contracting or spreading the coronavirus is with thorough hand washing and social distancing. If you feel you may be experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus, which include persistent cough (usually dry), fever, shortness of breath, and fatigue, please call your doctor before going to get tested. For comprehensive resources and updates, visit the CDC website. If you are experiencing anxiety about the virus, seek out mental health support from your provider or visit NAMI.org.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Courtney Waldrop's Parents, Gerry and Ramona, Struggled Amid Coronavirus

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Postponed Their Wedding Because of the Coronavirus Pandemic

British Man's Hilarious Interview After Receiving Coronavirus Vaccine Goes Viral

More From Distractify

  • tayshiabennett-1607525237225.jpg
    .
    Entertainment
    Does Bennett Really Return to 'The Bachelorette'? SPOILERS
  • where-is-glenn-summerford-now-1607530261032.jpg
    .
    Entertainment
    Glenn Summerford Is Paying for His Crimes After the Events of 'Alabama Snake'
  • craig-melvin-work-from-home-1605295959149.jpg
    .
    Entertainment
    Craig Melvin Is Hosting 'Today' From Home and Fans Are Unclear Why That Is
  • taylor-swift-covid-response-2-1607525781175.jpg
    .
    Trending
    Taylor Swift Calls Out "Selfish" People Who Don't Follow COVID Protocols