Braunwyn Windham-Burke's New Girlfriend Has Dinner With Her Family: "It’s Only as Weird as You Make It"

Today, RHOC star Braunwyn Windham-Burke revealed that she is a lesbian. The 43-year-old mom of seven shared with GLAAD, “I’m still getting used to it … I knew I was attracted to women. I got married very young and I never thought about it. So, to be 42 … I’m just now starting to feel like I’m becoming the woman I was supposed to be. So, for me to be living completely authentically and say, ‘I’m a lesbian. That was who I have always been." Braunwyn just turned 43 on November 25.

Article continues below advertisement

She continued, "This isn’t something that is new ‘cause that I think is what a lot of people will think. ‘Oh, suddenly you’re one.’ No, I’ve always known it. But it took me personally 42 years to be comfortable enough in my own skin to say that."

Article continues below advertisement

Although there have been rumors about Braunwyn and her long-time husband, Sean Burke, splitting up, Braunwyn claims they have no such plans and remain to stay together as a family. “Honestly, we are in uncharted territory. I don’t have a role model for this. I don’t have anyone to go to for answers. So right now, we’re just doing our own way. You know, Sean and I are still married. I plan on staying married … we’re raising the kids together. He’s my best friend," she said. Back in October, Braunwyn revealed that she and Sean were living in separate homes.

Even though Braunwyn and Sean are legally married, the reality star is actually seeing another woman. Her name is Kris, and Sean is aware of her and seems cool with it. “I mean, we go to parties together! She came over the other night, hung out with the family, had dinner with us. I mean, it’s only as weird as you make it," Braunwyn said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram