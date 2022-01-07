'RHOC's' Shannon Beador and Heather Dubrow's Beef Explained

Shannon Beador stirred the pot in the Season 16 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and it didn’t take long for things to boil over. After spreading a rumor that was later confirmed by the source, Shannon and her co-star — OG housewife Heather Dubrow — have beef.

After a five-year hiatus from the franchise, Heather and her husband Terry Dubrow have returned. But they’ve recently found themselves in the middle of a messy feud. So what did Shannon do to Heather?