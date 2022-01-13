'RHOC' Star and Respected Plastic Surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow Has an Impressive Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the doc has a net worth of $50 million. As mentioned, Dr. Terry Dubrow was first introduced in the media when he participated in the 2004 reality series The Swan — which was thankfully only granted two seasons before dying off.

The premise sees women with low self-esteem compete in an unusually superficial, almost cult-like beauty pageant. They go head-to-head after transformation for three months by a team of professionals (a coach, surgeon, dentist, trainer, and, probably most importantly, therapist).