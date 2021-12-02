Did 'RHOC' Season 16 "Friend" Nicole James Sue Dr. Terry Dubrow?

During the first episode, Shannon claimed that "friend" Nicole James (née Wiese) had previously sued Heather's husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow. Terry is a prominent plastic surgeon in Los Angeles, and he's one of the doctors featured on the E! series, Botched.

The allegation was shocking in and of itself for obvious reasons, but it was also unexpected because Nicole was introduced to the group as a longtime pal of Heather's.

The "Fancy Pants Is Back" episode concluded before viewers could see any sort of resolution to the matter — but did Nicole James sue Dr. Terry Dubrow?