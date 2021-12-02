'RHOC' Husband Shane Simpson Has Officially Passed the California Bar Exam

'RHOC' Husband Shane Simpson Has Officially Passed the California Bar ExamBy Shannon Raphael
Dec. 1 2021, Published 10:15 p.m. ET
Since Emily Simpson joined the cast of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Orange County in Season 13, her marriage to Shane Simpson has often been a topic of discussion for her co-stars and for viewers.
After they initially connected at work, Shane proposed to Emily via Google Chat. The pair wed in 2009, and they subsequently welcomed three children together: Annabelle, Luke, and Keller (Shane also has two daughters from his first marriage).
The two haven't always seen eye to eye in their relationship on the show, and one major stressor in their relationship has been Shane's journey to pass the California bar exam.
While Emily has practiced law in California for quite some time, Shane has been trying to pass the rigorous exam for several seasons. After a few past attempts didn't go according to plan, Shane's wife shared an exciting update about his future in law on the Season 16 premiere.
Did 'RHOC' husband Shane Simpson pass the California bar exam?
During the Season 16 premiere, Emily and her co-star, Gina Kirschenheiter, attended a workout class together. Once their sweat session was over, the longtime pals sat down to discuss the latest goings-on in their respective lives.
Emily confirmed that her husband passed the bar exam.
"This is very exciting. Last summer, when they were doing the bar exam again, it was during COVID, so they lowered the passing score to, like, 1390. Last time Shane took it, he scored higher than 1390, which means he passed the California bar exam and he's an attorney in California!" Emily exclaimed on the show.
Amid Emily's elation, Gina asked if it was OK for her to make fun of Shane. In her confessional, Gina did just that.
"Shane Simpson passed the bar because they lowered it so he could reach it," Gina joked. "It's just — it's truly a gift."
Emily said that she's in "such a good place" with her husband, Shane, since he passed the bar exam.
While RHOC fans have seen Emily and Shane deal with their fair share of relationship ups and downs in front of the cameras, the spouses are currently in a strong spot (which could have something to do with his recent success with the California bar exam).
"Shane and I are in such a good place," Emily said in a clip for Bravo Insider. "And I know you've all just been on the ride with us as we've gone up and down, but that's what marriage is, right? It's a roller coaster."
The attorney noted that the two have been focused on quality time, which has only bettered their bond as spouses.
"I think to make a marriage work you really have to invest in the marriage but also in one another. So that's what we've tried to do to really make our marriage better is really invest in each other and to spend more time together," she added.
The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.