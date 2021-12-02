'RHOC' Husband Shane Simpson Has Officially Passed the California Bar Exam

Since Emily Simpson joined the cast of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Orange County in Season 13, her marriage to Shane Simpson has often been a topic of discussion for her co-stars and for viewers.

After they initially connected at work, Shane proposed to Emily via Google Chat. The pair wed in 2009, and they subsequently welcomed three children together: Annabelle, Luke, and Keller (Shane also has two daughters from his first marriage).