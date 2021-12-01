'RHOC' Star Noella Bergener Has Filed for Divorce From Husband "Sweet" James Bergener

'RHOC' Star Noella Bergener Has Filed for Divorce From Husband "Sweet" James BergenerBy Anna Garrison
Dec. 1 2021, Published 11:49 a.m. ET
Many fans were shocked when the newest member of the Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC), Noella Bergener, filed for divorce from her husband "Sweet" James Bergener in November 2021. Per The Sun, this new filing follows a previous filing for legal separation from James in August 2021, after the personal injury lawyer filed from Puerto Rico.
James and Noella have been married since June 2020, but it seems like their relationship has taken a turn for the worse. Here's everything we know about James and Noella's relationship and subsequent divorce, explained.
Why are James and Noella getting divorced?
In her November 2021 filing for divorce, Noella cites irreconcilable differences as the primary reason for the split. Noella has also requested legal and physical custody of the couple's son, James Jr., who is 2 years old. Court documents reveal that Noella would allow her soon-to-be-ex-husband visitation rights, but she would remain the sole guardian of James Jr. Noella is also reportedly asking for spousal support.
However, there has been some debate about whether James can provide proper spousal support following reports that he owes an estimated $6 million in back taxes to the IRS. TMZ previously reported James suffered two federal tax liens for 2018 and 2019, owing $4 million to the federal government and a separate $1.85 million to the state of California.
Noella wrote about James' financial woes on Instagram just before filming began, explaining, "I was just as shocked and disgusted to find out a week before filming ... and not from my husband. My marriage has been a fight every day since."
She added, "I am being very open about my journey and looking at every option to settle my husband's debts."
Noella is one of the new cast members on RHOC and has yet to make her debut on Bravo. She joins fellow newbie to the franchise Nicole James, Dr. Jen Armstrong, and RHOC veteran Heather Dubrow on Season 16 after Kelly Dodd, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke left the show.
What can fans expect from Noella's first season on 'RHOC'?
Noella will surely kick off Season 16 with a bang by announcing her impending divorce. Thankfully, she'll have Shannon Beador's sympathetic ear, as Shannon's ex-husband recently tried to bar their daughters from appearing on the show. In addition to her divorce, Noella has also been grappling with a death in the family.
The first trailer for RHOC Season 16 seems to indicate that all the recent tragedy in Noella's life has not stopped her from speaking her mind, and she's already come into conflict with co-star Heather. Fans are looking forward to getting to know Noella, Jen, and Nicole this season after so many veterans departing the series.
The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 begins airing on Dec. 1, 2021, at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.