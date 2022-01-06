Months After Her Husband Filed for Divorce, 'RHOC' Star Noella Bergener Is Seeing Someone New

Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Orange County kicked off in December 2021. But the drama between Noella Bergener and her soon-to-be ex-husband, attorney “Sweet” James Bergener, will far surpass the season finale.

The two were together for six years before news of their highly publicized breakup surfaced online. Months later, the two are still embroiled in an ongoing legal battle that Noella has diligently documented online.