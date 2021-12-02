'RHOC' Newcomer Noella Bergener Might Not Be a Millionaire Anymore After Her Messy Divorce

'RHOC' Newcomer Noella Bergener Might Not Be a Millionaire Anymore After Her Messy DivorceBy Pretty Honore
Dec. 2 2021, Published 6:44 p.m. ET
Noella made her Real Housewives of Orange County debut as a "friend" of former RHOC star Braunwyn Windham-Burke in Season 15. Not long after, Braunwyn was fired while Noella was asked to join the cast full-time. The cast shakeup inevitably caused some bad blood between the former besties, who have since gone their separate ways.
Noella is one of the newest housewives to join the franchise alongside her frenemy Dr. Jen Armstrong and the notorious Nicole James. But what’s Noelle Bergener’s net worth? Here’s what we know about the reality star so far.
What is Noella Bergener’s net worth?
According to reports, Noella’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. The 36-year-old pursued a career in modeling in the early 2000s. Today, as a wife and mother, Noella has taken her talents to Instagram. Noella frequently promotes popular fashion brands on her feed and spends her days frequenting luxury resorts and medspas around the world.
Noella Bergener
TV Personality, Model
Net worth: $1 Million
Noella Bergener was introduced on Season 15 of Real Housewives of Orange County as a guest. She was invited to join the show as part of the main cast in Season 16. Her husband, personal injury lawyer "Sweet" James Bergener, filed for divorce in August of 2021.
Age: 36
Father: Christopher Nance, NBC Weatherman
Mother: Nicholette Norma Ortega Nance
Marriages: James Bergener (m. 2020)
Kids: James Jr., Coco
Noella said that her decision to join the cast of RHOC was an easy one to make. She told The Orange County Register, “I thought, ‘Well, this would just be really cool because everything is so amazing in my life. What could go wrong?'”
However, Noella worried that her lavish lifestyle had come to a full stop when news of her longtime lover’s alleged crimes surfaced online.
Noella Bergener filed for legal separation from her husband in August.
Noella and her husband, personal injury lawyer “Sweet” James Bergener, were together for several years before they married legally in June of 2020. Later that year, the couple announced the beginning of their IVF journey in an Instagram post that read, “After a year of many upsets we are daring to dream again.”
But only one year after tying the knot, reports suggested that there was trouble in paradise. In the summer of 2021, not long after showrunners began filming for Season 16 of RHOC, the government issued James a federal tax lien of $5.8 million.
In August, James filed for divorce from Puerto Rico, and Noella said that she was just as “shocked and disgusted” as fans were by the news. The same month, Noella filed for legal separation. The impact that their messy divorce will have on the couple’s financial status is unclear.
Although she was tempted to leave the show after receiving news about her husband's legal woes, with the support of RHOC producers, Noella opted to finish filming the season. “The show was giving me the strength, and empowering me, really, to look deep into it,” she told the OC Register.
Noella added, “It was giving me strength, really, for the first time in my marriage to be like, “No, that doesn’t make sense to me.’ If it doesn’t make sense to me, it’s not gonna make sense to America, or, you know, these ladies.”
You can see Noella on new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST.