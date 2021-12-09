'RHOC' Star Nicole James Dated "Rebel Soul" Crooner Kid Rock in the Past

Unusually for a newcomer, Nicole wasted no time observing the territory and carefully plotting her first few moves. She made her debut on RHOC in the Season 16 premiere, alluring her fellow cast members with her kind demeanor and attentiveness.

But a catastrophe struck soon after, with the drama-hungry glamazons discovering that Nicole sued Heather Dubrow's hubby, Dr. Terry Dubrow, over a botched boob job. Her past relationship with Kid Rock also attracted some scrutiny.