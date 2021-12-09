'RHOC' Star Nicole James Dated "Rebel Soul" Crooner Kid Rock in the Past

'RHOC' Star Nicole James Dated "Rebel Soul" Crooner Kid Rock in the PastBy Leila Kozma
Dec. 9 2021, Published 9:29 a.m. ET
One of the latest additions to the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Nicole James barely has any screen time — but she clearly knows how to make the most of it. Nicole became embroiled in some heated drama with Heather Dubrow immediately after Season 16 kicked off, with absolutely no resolution in sight. On top of the feud, she now has rumors circulating about her breast implants and her previous relationship with Kid Rock.
Season 16 of 'RHOC' features newbies like Nicole James, aka Kid Rock's ex.
Unusually for a newcomer, Nicole wasted no time observing the territory and carefully plotting her first few moves. She made her debut on RHOC in the Season 16 premiere, alluring her fellow cast members with her kind demeanor and attentiveness.
But a catastrophe struck soon after, with the drama-hungry glamazons discovering that Nicole sued Heather Dubrow's hubby, Dr. Terry Dubrow, over a botched boob job. Her past relationship with Kid Rock also attracted some scrutiny.
In the Season 16 premiere of RHOC, Gina Kirschenheiter, Shannon Beador, and Heather Dubrow sit down for a much-needed catch-up over a round of skinny spicy margaritas. During the impromptu get-together, they talk about Nicole. As Shannon says in the scene, Nicole dated Kid after he and Pamela Anderson parted ways for good. As she adds, Nicole even looked like Pamela at the time. It appears that Nicole likes to use plastic surgery to tweak her appearance.
Nicole and Kid reportedly started dating after his 2006 divorce from Pamela.
Nicole and Kid likely started spending time together around 2007. Pamela filed for divorce on Nov. 27, 2006, after a four-month marriage.
Intriguingly enough, Kid was rumored to have several affairs between 2006 and 2008, which casts some doubt on his relationship with Nicole. If the rumors are anything to go by, Kid sought solace in ex-girlfriend Conchita Leeflang's arms after the split. But he was also linked to Jimmy Choo co-founder Tamara Mellon, a model named May Andersen, and American Idol alum Kellie Pickler.
Nicole has a son, Blake, and a daughter, Presley.
Aside from the fling with Kid, not much is known about Nicole's love life. Nicole mostly posts about her latest adventures on Instagram. She frequently spends time with friends and her kids, her son, Blake Weise, and her daughter, Presley. Reports say she was previously married to Marcel Weise.
Nicole appears to have been demoted already.
Nicole reportedly sued Heather Dubrow's plastic surgeon husband over a botched boob job several years ago — which will likely make it harder for her to bond with the cast.
The legal proceedings are a matter of the past to the same extent as Nicole's relationship with Kid Rock is. Although Nicole appears to have been demoted already in the eyes of the rest of the cast, she might still be able to turn things around.
Catch new episodes of RHOC every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.