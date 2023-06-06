The Tres Amigas Are Back on ‘RHOC’! Why Did They Ever Fall Apart?

Whether they were encouraging each other to down too many tequila shots or helping each other walk upright in the streets of Mexico, fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County always knew they could look to the “Tres Amigas” for a good time. Tres Amigas included RHOC stars Shannon Storms Beador, Tamra Judge, and Vicki Gunvalson and was a significant part of their time on the pioneering series. After a few seasons of the show, Tamra and Vicki will reunite with Shannon in front of Bravo fans!

The Tres Amigas reunion comes after years of ups and downs for the blond BFFs. Let’s dive into what happened to the Tres Amigas and where they stand on RHOC.

What happened to Tres Amigas? The friend group fell out over Bravo’s ‘RHOC’ casting choices.

For the most part, the Tres Amigas seemingly had a solid friendship that none of their other RHOC co-stars could break. While not even Kelly Dodd could demolish Shannon, Vicki, and Tamra, Bravo came close to doing so after a cast shakeup in 2020.

In January 2020, Vicki announced she was leaving Housewives after 14 years of being an OG cast member. One day later, Tamra followed suit and announced on Instagram that she would also be exiting RHOC after 12 seasons. Shannon, however, kept her spot right where it was at. Vicki and Tamra’s exits ultimately affected the Tres Amigas’ dynamic. In March 2020, fans discovered just how bad things became when Tamra seemingly responded to Shannon’s budding friendship with Kelly.

Days after Shannon posted a photo with her, Kelly, Shannon’s boyfriend, John Janssen, and Kelly’s husband, Rick Leventhal, Tamra reacted on Instagram in what seemed like a shady message toward her pal. Following the post, Tamra and Vicki unfollowed Shannon on Instagram. In April 2020, Tamra addressed her and Shannon’s issues on Entertainment Tonight. The fitness guru accused Shannon of treating her like she was no longer “important to her” once she was no longer on RHOC.

During a separate interview with the outlet in October 2020, Shannon denied ignoring Tamra and Vicki because of the change in their Real Housewives status. When asked why she remained mum about the drama, Shannon said she refused to “sink down” to their level. “I’m not going to sink down to a level and argue with people I consider close friends in the press,” Shannon told ET. “That’s not who I am. That’s not what I’m made of.”

“I have a little more decorum than they do,” she added of her former pals’ "lies." "So I don’t want to engage.”

Tamra, Shannon, and Vicki settled their issues before ‘RHOC’ Season 17.

Following Tres Amigas’ public spats, many Bravo fans settled for simply keeping their wild antics in our memories since they clearly weren’t becoming friends again. Fortunately, we were very wrong, because Vicki, Shannon, and Tamra are back and better than ever in Season 17 of RHOC.

In July 2022, Tamra shared on Watch What Happens Live that she was coming back to RHOC after a two-year hiatus. Several months later, her day-one BFF, Vicki, confirmed she filmed several scenes for the season, though she’s not back on full-time. And while some worried Tamra and Vicki would be the “Dos Amigas” moving forward, Tamra posted several photos in December 2022 of her, Vicki, and Shannon having a "girls' night" with RHOC stars Taylor Armstrong and Season 17 newcomer Jennifer Pedranti.

The Tres Amigas continued posting their outings together on their respective social media channels. Additionally, the iconic trio announced that fans would see more of them when Bravo’s cameras aren’t rolling.