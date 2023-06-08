Jennifer Pedranti's Net Worth Stems From Her Yoga Studio, Reality TV Career, and More

It’s no secret that the stars of Bravo’s Real Housewives spin-offs are seemingly made of money, and ladies The Real Housewives of Orange County are no different. That's true even for the newbies, like Season 17 newcomer Jennifer Pedranti.

Jennifer joined the Season 17 cast, alone with Tamra Judge, and naturally, viewers are curious about how this particular RHOC newbie makes her money. We have everything you need to know about Jennifer’s net worth, career, business endeavors, and more.

What is Jennifer Pedranti's net worth? The ‘RHOC’ star makes a pretty penny.

As a yoga studio owner, the rising reality star is an entrepreneur in her own right. Jennifer's Instagram bio includes a link to Devi Rebel Yoga’s website, “South OC's Newest & Largest Yoga Studio and home to DR Wellness.” The establishment offers everything from fitness and yoga classes to reiki healing, holistic health coaching, yoga therapy, and more.

Additionally, when the new RHOC star split from her husband, Will Pedranti, in 2022, reports stated that their shared five-bedroom apartment was worth around $2.4 million. And now that she joined Season 17 of Bravo’s longstanding reality series, Jennifer will likely add upwards of $60,000 to her already-impressive earnings, per Us Weekly. While the yoga studio owner’s net worth has yet to be confirmed, multiple reports estimate the number to lie around $2 million.

‘RHOC’ star Jennifer Pedranti’s ex-partner runs her family business.

According to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, the RHOC cast member recently separated from her husband of nearly two decades Will Pedranti and is currently navigating life with her new beau.

However, that’s not all. Despite Jennifer and Will going their separate ways after being married for around 20 years and welcoming five children together, Will still runs his ex-partner’s family business, and they continue sharing a home. In a press release obtained by Bravo, “[Jennifer’s] alleged affair with her now boyfriend and Cut Fitness member Ryan has been the subject of the gossip mill in town.”

‘RHOC’ star Jennifer Pedranti bolsters her net worth through Devi Rebel Yoga.

Jennifer isn’t shy about her love for yoga on social media. On her yoga studio’s Instagram, @devirebelyogaoc, RHOC fans can learn more about why the lifestyle is so important to the reality star.