Is Vicki Gunvalson Coming Back to ‘RHOC’? You May See Her Sooner Than You Think (EXCLUSIVE)

Vicki and Tamra were both fired from RHOC in 2020. At the time, Vicki said on her podcast, Whoop It Up with Vicki, that she believed the firing happened because the friends had become “too expensive” for Bravo. She claimed the network wanted to hire “younger” talent who wouldn’t ask for her and Tamra’s salaries.

Neither Tamra nor Vicki appeared on RHOC in Seasons 15 or 16, though Bravo later added them to RHUGT to represent their franchise. Since then, Vicki said she’s been more open to appearing on the show for Season 17. The entrepreneur exclusively told Distractify that fans should expect to see her in some capacity when the show returns in 2023.