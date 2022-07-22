Vicki Gunvalson Says She "Manifested" Her New Boyfriend After Steve Lodge Breakup

Season 2 of Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has been an emotional rollercoaster, to say the least. Early on, one ex-Housewife revealed that she had been dumped hours before filming in the Berkshires began.

Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson was devastated after her longtime boyfriend, Steve Lodge, called it quits. However, in a major plot twist, it appears that Vicki has already moved on.