Is There a Feud Going on Between Dorinda Medley and Vicki Gunvalson?
It seems like there’s always some sort of drama going on between reality TV stars from the Real Housewives franchise. Fans are already invested in Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 (aka RHUGT: Ex-Wives Club) and totally living for the intense dialogue being spewed back and forth between the women.
Right now, there’s a lot to be said about the feud taking place between Dorinda Medley and Vicki Gunvalson. These are the details of their ongoing public dispute.
Why is there a feud going on between Dorinda Medley and Vicki Gunvalson?
According to E! News, things between Dorinda and Vicki haven’t been on a good track for quite some time. For one thing, they realized during the filming of RHUGT Season 2 last winter that they didn’t see eye to eye about COVID-19 vaccines.
It got worse when, during some recent press for the show, Dorinda made claims about Vicki sending her hundreds of texts in a row.
A screenshot of comments captured by @CommentsByBravo showcases Vicki clapping back saying, “She is an absolute liar. I don't have time to text anyone 100 texts. Don't flatter yourself @dorindamedley."
At this point, it doesn’t look like they’re going to be meeting up for a casual coffee or friendly brunch anytime soon.
There are more details about the ongoing feud between Dorinda Medley and Vicki Gunvalson.
Indeed, things between Vicki and Dorinda haven’t been going well since they filmed RHUGT Season 2.
In a recent Instagram Live interview for Bravo (per Entertainment Tonight), Vicki poked jabs at Dorinda‘s mansion, where they filmed the show. She called it “old" and said it was located in the “middle of nowhere."
Dorinda was quick to clap back on the Radio Andy Show saying, “You may not like my life, but I also don’t date people that pretend to have cancer," clearly referring to Vicki's relationship with Brooks Ayres. Dorinda made another comment about not dating men who dump you for a woman half their age, which was an obvious reference to Vicki's ex Steve Lodge.
The digs these women are taking against each other are cutting pretty deep –– and things seem to be worsening by the day.
Are there any other updates on Dorinda Medley and Vicki Gunvalson at the moment?
Although Dorinda and Vicki are going head to head against each other with what feels like an endless amount of drama, they also have other things to focus on these days too.
Dorinda opened up quite a bit about her love life during the premiere episode of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2. In the episode, she said, “The next person I live with or give myself to or whatever, I’ll probably marry … again.”
To the shock of her co-stars, she also added, “I don’t really miss sex.”
Vicki, on the other hand, has been open about her breakup with her ex-fiancé, Steve Lodge. She spoke of the split to People saying, “It was so weird because when I left [to film the show], he was in my bed that morning.” However, their relationship didn’t stand the test of time.
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club airs Thursdays on Peacock.