Will Audience See 'RHOC' Alum Tamra Judge Make an Appearance in Season 16?By Toni Sutton
Dec. 8 2021, Published 7:22 p.m. ET
Since 2006, Bravo has aired 10 American installments of The Real Housewives franchise, beginning with The Real Housewives of Orange County. Season 16 is in full swing, and fans still can’t believe that Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson are no longer part of the series. After Season 14 of RHOC, Vicki departed the series after being demoted from a full-time cast member to “friend.”
Not too long after Vicki announced she was exiting the show, fellow castmate Tamra Judge followed suit. Fans were utterly shocked when the long-term Housewife suddenly declared that she too would no longer be a part of the franchise. Neither Tamra nor Vicki was seen in Season 15; however, there might be a chance that audiences will see Tamra in the new season of RHOC. Before we get to whether or not the reality star will pop up, let’s dig into why she suddenly departed from the hit reality series.
Was Tamra Judge actually fired from 'The Real Housewives of Orange County'?
In January 2020, Tamra took to social media to share with her fans that she was leaving the Bravo franchise after being on the RHOC for 11 seasons. In an Instagram post that featured a photo with her and her husband, Eddie Judge, she wrote, "It's been a wild 12 years. But it's time for me to move on. I'm sad to go but very excited about my future. Love you guys." Tamra was first introduced to viewers during Season 3 and quickly became a fan favorite.
She adapted to the show rather quickly and had friendly relationships with most of her castmates. It appeared that, for the most part, Tamra enjoyed her time on RHOC. However, there were several occasions in 2019 when Tamra had expressed her dismay with the negative light she felt was being cast her way. The reality star even held producers responsible for the editing that made her look bad after fans complained that Housewife was stirring up drama for no reason among her co-stars.
Once the news broke that Tamra would not appear in Season 15, she decided to connect with Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen in an Instagram Live to discuss her departure. Per Us Weekly, she revealed to Andy that she didn't choose to leave but was "fired." She shared, "I'm not cheap, Andy, and that's why I got fired! I'm not going to go into detail, but I'm going through some difficult times right now, and it was best for me to step away so I can deal with it on my own."
She also told Andy that she had been having a hard time dealing with the news of her firing and admitted she had "been crying for three days" and that she hadn't "slept or eaten." But she did she tell the Bravo producer that she would be "all right."
'RHOC' fans may see Tamra Judge on Season 16.
Back in June, a reporter for TMZ tweeted that RHOC fans would once again see Tamra grace their screens. Anthony Dominic shared, "I'm told Tamra will be a friend of the cast in some capacity. Which explains her recently saying she wouldn't return full time." Also, according to ET, a source conveyed to the media outlet, "Don't count Tamra out for a return sometime in Season 16."
Neither Bravo nor Tamra has commented about her making an appearance on Season 16, but there seems to be a chance she could.
The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.