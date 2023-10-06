‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge and Her Husband, Eddie’s Alleged Checkered Past Has Resurfaced

The Gist: Tamra Judge and her husband, Eddie Judge, star on 'The Real Housewives of Orange County'

The couple faced losing their business, CUT Fitness, during 'RHOC' Season 17.

Rumors have swirled that Eddie Judge was very much responsible for Tamra's divorce from Simon Barney.

While many Bravoholics tune into The Real Housewives franchise to catch all of the fights and funny moments the ‘wives have to offer, none of us will poo-poo some eye candy appearing on our screens. If you’re a fan of The Real Housewives of Orange County, you probably already know Eddie Judge has been doing most of the heavy lifting in the hunky hubby department.

Due to his aesthetically pleasing looks and supportive nature with his wife, Tamra Judge, it’s understandable why viewers were elated to see Eddie and Tamra back on their screens for RHOC Season 17. Unfortunately, the couple’s return meant their three-year “break” was over business closings, and infidelity rumors soon reminded them that Housewives drama never stops. So, where is Eddie Judge now? Here’s what to know about the Housewife's hubby’s life today and his own off-camera drama.

What is Eddie Judge doing now?

Before Eddie and Tamra left RHOC when Tamra was put on “pause” from the series, the couple were still on the grind with their gym, CUT Fitness, short for Cardio Unique Training. However, due to the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, the micro gym owners began losing clients and eventually decided to close the gym’s doors.

“Listen, we almost made it to [10] years,” Tamra explained the closing on her podcast, Two T’s In A Pod. “I’m proud of what we did, what we built. It is what it is. It’s sad. It’s a loss. It’s 100 percent a loss. It’s hard.”

Eddie and Tamra opened CUT Fitness a few months before their June 2013 wedding. While they were both owners of the gym, Eddie was responsible for most of its day-to-day operations, and, on the show, Tamra referred to the gym as her husband’s “baby.” She also admitted being nervous about Eddie’s next step after the gym closed.

Fortunately, Eddie wasn’t down for too long after CUT Fitness closed. During the first half of the two-part RHOC Season 17 reunion, Tamra said that while it took Eddie “a while” to mourn the gym, he’s “moved on” and is starting a supplement company that would be “launching soon.”

While Tamra didn’t disclose the name of Eddie’s company, with some digging, we noticed the company's name is Big Treat Health. According to the company’s Instagram bio, Big Treat Health creates “powerful formulas with real benefits and great taste.”

Eddie Judge and Tamra Judge’s origin story was a hot topic on ‘Real Housewives of Orange County.’

Although Eddie found another path after his and Tamra’s gym, CUT Fitness, closed, he couldn’t escape the gossip at his wife’s day job, The Real Housewives of Orange County. During the season, Tamra and Eddie became involved in drama with her friend and Housewives newbie Jennifer Pedranti.

Tamra has said she felt Jennifer’s boyfriend, Ryan Boyaijan, was a “f--k boy” who tried to hit on her before he got involved with Jennifer. She also mentioned several times at the reunion how Jennifer had an emotional affair with Ryan before divorcing her ex-husband, William Pedranti.

Jennifer has admitted multiple times on the show that she and Ryan became involved in an emotional affair towards the end of her marriage. She was understandably upset at Tamra for bringing it up every chance she got. At the reunion, Jennifer confronted Tamra for constantly discussing her and Ryan when she reportedly had an affair with her ex-husband, Simon Barney, with Eddie.

“When you met Eddie, you were with Simon,” Jennifer claimed.

Tamra quickly shut down Jennifer’s statement and eventually moved on to another topic. However, the conversation continued on Twitter, with several users agreeing with Jen’s take.

“I’m confused at how Tamra can come at anybody about being a cheater when….” a user wrote on top of an older photo of Eddie, Tamra, and Simon

Tamra’s ex, Simon Barney, claimed he once “walked in” on her and Eddie.

According to All About The Real Housewives, Simon believes Tamra and Eddie got together before their divorce. In 2010, Simon told RadarOnline he once caught them “holding hands” in a room, forcing him to confront Eddie.