It’s OK, Gina Kirschenheiter, WE Know Your Kids’ Names!

Reality star, podcast host, and now real estate agent Gina Kirschenheiter wears many hats. And for four seasons on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Orange County, she has been transparent about how her professional goals set her up for success in her personal life. When RHOC fans first met Gina, the Rockville Center, NY native was married to Matthew Kirschenheiter. In 2019, the couple had several run-ins with the law that still affect Gina on RHOC.

During Season 17 of the show, Gina’s castmate, Shannon Beador, made several harsh comments about Gina that made her scream at the reunion: “You don’t even know my kids’ names!” Shannon, if you're reading this, we at Distractify do, in fact, know the names of Gina’s kids. Here are more details on the RHOC star’s family!

Gina Kirschenheiter has three kids with her ex-husband, Matthew Kirschenheiter.

From the time she arrived at RHOC cast with her extensions in tow, Gina has discussed being a devoted mother to her children — Nicholas, Sienna, and Luca Kirschenheiter.

Gina’s children were born during her nine-year marriage to Matthew. The couple married in 2010 and had Nicholas two years later in 2012. 2014, the couple welcomed Sienna, followed by their youngest son, Luca, in 2015.

Although Gina and Matthew had a beautiful family of five, the couple separated shortly before Gina joined RHOC. However, they briefly reconnected in June 2019, which was abruptly cut short when police arrested Matthew for an altercation between him and Gina later that month. In September 2019, Matthew pleaded guilty to two felony counts of domestic violence, and the couple finalized their divorce that same year.

2019 was also the year Gina was arrested for a DUI amid her separation from Matthew. The tumultuous time catalyzed Gina and Shannon Beador’s feud in RHOC Season 17. Shannon reportedly said Gina’s kids “would’ve been taken from child protective services” had Shannon not given Gina a number to a lawyer at the time of her DUI arrest.

Unsurprisingly, Gina confronted Shannon about her comments when they were face-to-face at the RHOC Season 17 reunion.

Despite much not being resolved between the frenemies, Gina and her kids’ father, Matthew, are in a better place than when they parted ways. The CaraGala Skincare co-founder shared with Us Weekly in 2019 that though it “took us a long time to get here,” she and Matthew are “very good co-parents, and we have a very open dialogue and talk all the time about the kids.”

Gina Kirschenheiter has a blended family she’s “fully committed” to with BF Travis Mullen.

While Gina’s past with Matthew and previous mistakes remain a hot topic on RHOC, she’s dedicated to her future with her longtime boyfriend, Travis Mullen. The pair started dating in 2019 and are still going strong with their blended family.

Like Gina, Travis has three children — Presley, Bennett, and Joseph, with his ex-wife, Meghan Mullen. Since they’ve been together, the couple has shared their blended family on RHOC and social media. In July 2023, Gina told Distractify she’s “fully committed” to the family and life she’s building with Travis.

Gina and Travis’s long relationship has raised questions about whether the couple will make their family legally official. While Gina said she’s not “anti-marriage,” the Housewives star and her beau are “both coming off of divorce” and want to be more “financially stable” before leaping.

Once, or if they decide to marry, Gina said she thinks the news will elate their kids. She explained that their children have both come from families of divorced parents and believes watching Gina and Travis commit to one another through marriage will give them a “sense of permanence.”