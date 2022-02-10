Noella May Lose Gina as a Friend on 'RHOC'

"[Noella's] mad at me because I didn't tell her that Heather said that," Gina said, referring to Heather's comments about Noella's gift to her daughter.

Noella replied, "Because you knew it for a week."

Both Heather and Gina ultimately left the table frustrated with Noella.

"I can't do this anymore. Noella, I cared about you and I can't care anymore," Gina said as she walked away. "You can't drown with everybody. I've learned that in life."