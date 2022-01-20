Nicole James and Noella Bergener's 'RHOC' Beef Explained — Are They Still Friends Today?

In the Season 16 premiere of RHOC, Noella doted on Nicole. "You stand out to everybody I've ever met in Orange County. The moment I met you, I could just be myself," Noella says.

However, fans didn't get to see the positive side of this relationship for long. In Episode 4, we watched Nicole act dismissively towards Noella as she cried about her divorce and begged for a hug. Nicole's response was to give Noella some half-hearted pats on the back and then attempt to drag her out of the restaurant for making a scene.