Is Tamra Judge Leaving 'RHOC'? The Longtime Reality Star Made a Shocking Announcement

When the last remaining OG Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, Vicki Gunvalson announced she was leaving the show, fans likely worried that Tamra Judge — who’s been on the show since Season 3 — might suffer a similar fate.

The 52-year-old is the longest-running "housewife" in the entire franchise with 12 seasons under her belt. Still, Bravo likes to shake things up on viewers — meaning that no woman is ever safe from the chopping block. 

So, is Tamra Judge leaving RHOC?

On Jan. 26, Tamra announced she would not be returning to RHOC. “It’s been a wild ride, and after all these years, I’m looking forward to life away from the cameras,” she told People ahead of Season 15. “I was offered a chance to come back to the show in a limited role, but would prefer to walk away on my own terms.”