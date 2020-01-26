Is Tamra Judge Leaving 'RHOC'? The Longtime Reality Star Made a Shocking Announcement

When the last remaining OG Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, Vicki Gunvalson announced she was leaving the show, fans likely worried that Tamra Judge — who’s been on the show since Season 3 — might suffer a similar fate.

The 52-year-old is the longest-running "housewife" in the entire franchise with 12 seasons under her belt. Still, Bravo likes to shake things up on viewers — meaning that no woman is ever safe from the chopping block.