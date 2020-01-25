We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Bravo

Did Vicki Gunvalson Get Married to Steve? The 'RHOC' Star Is Taking Things Slow

Vicki Gunvalson has been a regular face onThe Real Housewives of Orange County since the very beginning. She's the "OG of the OC," if you will. So you can imagine how shocked fans were when Vicki announced she is leaving the RHOC for good.

It's worth noting the news didn't exactly come out of nowhere. After all, Vicki was demoted as a "friend" of the show for Season 14 of RHOC — instead of a full-time cast member. Still, Vicki revealing she would no longer appear on the show at all left fans with more questions than answers. What will she be doing now? Was she forced off RHOC?