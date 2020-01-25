Did Vicki Gunvalson Get Married to Steve? The 'RHOC' Star Is Taking Things Slow

Vicki has actually been married twice before: She was married to Michael Wolfsmith from 1982 to 1991 and to Donn Gunvalson for 20 years before they divorced in 2014. After dating Steve for three years, he popped the question in April 2019. The proposal was an intimate affair — and it was completely unexpected by Vicki as well.

Steve made dinner for himself and Vicki after she returned home from work at Coto Insurance before surprising her with a ring. Obviously, she said yes. “We’re so happy,” Vicki told People following the engagement. “He’s an amazing guy and the proposal was perfect. I can’t wait.”