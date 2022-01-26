Did Nicole James Leave 'RHOC' After Making a Splash At the Beginning of Season 16?

When The Real Housewives of Orange County returned in late 2021 after a lackluster fifteenth season — which was due in part to the early pandemic filming schedule and to the disjointed cast — fans had high expectations.

Longtime cast members Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson were the only stars brought back for Season 16. The cast shake-up also included the long-awaited return of Heather Dubrow (aka Fancy Pants), the addition of new full-time cast members Noella Bergener and Dr. Jen Armstrong, and "friend" Nicole James.