'RHOC's Jen Armstrong on Her Marriage: 'Ryne Packed His Bags and Left'By Pretty Honore
Jan. 19 2022, Published 9:53 p.m. ET
In addition to Real Housewives of Orange County newcomers Noella Bergener and Nicole James, Season 16 welcomes Dr. Jen Armstrong into the fold. The skincare specialist shares three children with her husband, Ryne Holliday, who's the owner of a Hawaii-based luxury vacation rental agency.
Although Ryne lacks a social media presence, Jen’s husband is spotted frequently on Season 16 of RHOC. Though Jen seems to boast about her shirtless hubby, recent promos hint that there’s trouble in paradise for the Orange County couple. So, are Dr. Jen Armstrong and her husband still together? Here’s what we know.
Are Dr. Jen Armstrong and her husband Ryne Holliday still together?
There's no indication that Dr. Jen and Ryne have officially called it quits. Her Instagram feed is riddled with photos of her family of five (and their chihuahua, Mr. Pups). Early in Season 16, Jen tells Heather Dubrow that when she met her husband, it was love at first sight — for her, at least. As for Ryne, he’s "still coming around."
Although his comment is off-putting at best, in a 2021 Father’s Day post, Jen expressed how “blessed” she is to be Ryne’s wife. “I don’t know what I would do without this man. He makes our house a home," she wrote. "Taking on most of the parenting duties with a smile.”
Ahead of the new year, Jen posted a throwback photo with her husband on the beach, which suggests that the couple is still going strong. However, in a preview for the second half of Season 16, Jen expresses doubts about the future of her marriage.
In the clip, Ryne leans over to kiss Jen on the cheek and she asks, “Can you kiss me on the lips… Like we’re married?” And their issues don’t end there. “I don’t know. I guess I'm just tired of being in this relationship,” she says later on the phone through tears. What's more, she reveals to the ladies that "Ryne packed his bags and left."
Since Ryne’s RHOC debut, the stay-at-home dad has also made quite an impression on viewers, who have taken to social media to point out some major red flags in their relationship. One RHOC viewer wrote on Twitter, “Man, Ryne and Jen’s relationship is so awkward. It’s like they’re just co-workers. I can’t put my finger on it.”
Another fan suggested that the stay-at-home dad has ulterior motives. “So let's cut the s— Jen's husband Ryan or Ryne or whatever his name is does not like Jen,” they wrote. “He barely tolerates her, but he loves to not have [to] work, and be able to run around with his shirt off, and dog under his arm.”
Other than speculations that have surfaced online, there’s no evidence that Dr. Jen and her husband are headed for divorce. But if they did, their split wouldn’t be the first high-profile breakup in Jen’s romantic history.
Dr. Jen Armstrong’s ex-boyfriend sued her for $850,000.
Before Jen met Ryne (who was probably named Ryan at the time), she was in a relationship with SunCal Companies CEO Bruce Elief, whose net worth is an estimated $300 million.
According to Bruce, he "loaned" Jen hundreds of thousands of dollars for her tuition and medical expenses and later sued for nearly $1 million. The case was later dismissed, and Jen argued that the lawsuit was a last-ditch attempt to control her.
Watch Jen and all the drama unfold on new episodes of RHOC on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.