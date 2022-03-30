Where Is Lydia McLaughlin from 'RHOC' Now? She Left the Show Twice

Fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County have seen many cast members come and go during the show's 16-season run, but few have made as strong of an impression as Lydia McLaughlin.

The Nobleman Magazine managing editor joined the cast of the original West Coast Real Housewives series during Season 8 in 2013. After introducing viewers to her vibrantly-dressed mother, Judy Stirling, and to her life as a mom to two young kids, Lydia departed from the series after just one season.