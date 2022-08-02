Is Taylor Armstrong Joining the Cast of 'Real Housewives of Orange County'?
It's not secret that Real Housewives of Orange County is one of the top reality TV shows to binge-watch in 2022. The cast of housewives in the lineup portrays luxurious lifestyles of wealth, opulence, and busy social calendars. It looks like the show is about to get a lot more interesting.
Most people already recognize Taylor Armstrong from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. At this point, she’s making the move and transferring over to Real Housewives of Orange County. She’s the first housewife to jump franchises which makes this situation a very big deal.
Is Taylor Armstrong joining the cast of 'Real Housewives of Orange County?'
Since the Real Housewives franchise has been up and running, women haven’t bounced back and forth between shows that are separated by cities. Keep in mind that the franchise has been around since 2006! Taylor is certainly making history by moving from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to Real Housewives of Orange County.
She joined the former back in 2010 when the show first aired on television. For the first three seasons of the show, she was one of the main housewives. Right before Season 2, she made waves on social media after announcing her divorce from her husband, Russell Armstrong.
After six years of marriage, she was ready to call it quits. At the time, she cited verbal abuse and physical abuse as the reasons. Only one month after announcing the end of their marriage, he committed suicide. Taylor moved on from the traumatic experience by becoming an advocate for people who’ve survived domestic violence in the past.
She’s become such an outspoken figure in the abuse awareness and prevention world that she’s been invited to speak at public engagements many times throughout the United States. A few years later in 2014, she remarried a man named John Bluhe. Now, they are living in Orange County –– which means it makes sense for her to jump franchises for the new city.
Here’s what else fans should know about Taylor Armstrong.
Moving from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to Real Housewives of Orange County is a big deal for Taylor at the moment. Fans of the reality TV franchise will be discussing her career move as it continues unfolding.
One interesting detail to note about Taylor is that she has a net worth of $2.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. It’s been reported that her salary per season of the franchise has reached a peak height of $175,000.
Anyone who is familiar with social media memes probably also recognizes Taylor’s face from the “woman shouting at cat meme” that has circulated on social media over the years. In the hilarious picture, she’s seen crying and shouting across the table at a cat.
Although the moment that was being filmed was actually quite emotional as she was tearfully describing domestic abuse issues she faced in the past, it was turned into an iconic moment across social media platforms. It’s possible that her time starring on Real Housewives of Orange County could result in another long lasting meme.