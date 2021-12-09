Heather and Terry Dubrow Are the Proud Parents of Four Kids — Who Are They?

When Heather Dubrow left The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2016, the cast of the show still featured stars like Vicki Gunvalson, Meghan King Owens, and Kelly Dodd.

Some sweeping changes have taken place since then. Vicki ended her 14-year run as a main cast member in 2020, Meghan married Joe Biden's nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens, and Kelly accused Heather's son, Nicholas, of infecting her with COVID-19.

So what is there to know about the Dubrow children?