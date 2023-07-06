Emily Simpson Was Missing From 'RHOC' Episode — Is She OK?

Bravo star Emily Simpson has never been shy about sharing the details of her personal life. Emily joined the popular The Real Housewives of Orange County in Season 13, replacing Peggy Sulahian. Since being thrusted into the public eye, Emily has opened up about everything from parenting to maintaining her health.

Emily was noticeably absent from the July 5, 2023, episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Fans are worried about her health. Is she OK? Here's what we know.

Emily Simpson has been honest about her health struggles over the years.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, Emily revealed that she underwent liposuction surgery after noticing drastic changes in her weight. She recalled receiving an unrecognizable photo of herself from a RHOC producer, which prompted the need for lifestyle changes. “I don’t know what happened. I think I just went for four months hard when we were filming and I ate too much, drank too much, and just didn’t get enough sleep, didn’t exercise,” she explained.

Emily recalled feeling “very depressed,” as she was later deemed pre-diabetic. The mother of three went on to try Ozempic, under the guidance of her doctor. Emily suggests that the drug served as a “kickstart” to her weight-loss journey, which also includes healthier food choices and regular workouts. Emily also admitted that she had liposuction in January and is satisfied with the results.

Source: Getty Images

Emily got COVID-19 while filming Season 16 of ‘RHOC.’

Fans of RHOC may have noticed that Emily was missing from the July 5 episode of the show, and her absence was due to her health. Emily explained in a video message that she wouldn't be attending the cast trip to Montana because she tested positive for COVID-19. The star said that she didn't have any symptoms but didn't want to expose her castmates.

In response to the news, fans took to social media to question why the network requires COVID-19 tests, while others suggested that Emily was simply trying to avoid not going on the trip. Despite the concern from fans, Emily is doing fine. Season 17 of RHOC began filming in 2022 and Emily has since returned to her regular activities.

Source: Getty Images

Emily has been sharing her health journey online.

Emily has made herself an open book to fans wanting to know more about the lifestyle changes she made to improve her health. She took to Instagram on June 30, 2023, to answer questions from fans and share a few unique healthy eating tips. “When you eat out at a Mexican restaurant don’t eat the chips,” she wrote on her Instagram Story (via Page Six). Ask for sliced cucumbers with pico de gallo instead.”

