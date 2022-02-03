Are Wedding Bells Ringing for 'RHOC's Shannon Beador?

Season 16 of the Real Housewives of Orange County kicked off with a bang. Shannon Beador and Heather Dubrow bumped heads after a nasty rumor came to light about Heather’s husband. And Shannon's pot-stirring days probably aren’t over.

But while Shannon’s relationships with her co-stars are crumbling before our eyes, her romance with John Janssen has continued to blossom. Now that the pair have been together for two and a half years, fans are wondering, are Shannon and John getting married?