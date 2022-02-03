Are Wedding Bells Ringing for 'RHOC's Shannon Beador?By Pretty Honore
Feb. 2 2022, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Season 16 of the Real Housewives of Orange County kicked off with a bang. Shannon Beador and Heather Dubrow bumped heads after a nasty rumor came to light about Heather’s husband. And Shannon's pot-stirring days probably aren’t over.
But while Shannon’s relationships with her co-stars are crumbling before our eyes, her romance with John Janssen has continued to blossom. Now that the pair have been together for two and a half years, fans are wondering, are Shannon and John getting married?
Are Shannon Beador and John Janssen getting married?
Although Shannon and John are still very much together, they don’t plan on tying the knot anytime soon. In the Feb. 2 episode of RHOC, Shannon parties it up with her castmates in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, while John stays back in Orange County for a boy's night with Terry Dubrow, Shane Simpson, and Gina's boyfriend, Travis Mullen.
During their dinner, Terry asks John where he and Shannon stand in their relationship. John responds, “Shannon and I, we’re totally committed to each other. We’re in no hurry to get married. Things are good.”
Terry then turns to Travis to ask about his future plans with Gina. "I would say Gina and I would probably get married before John and Shannon ... [in] one to three [years]," Travis reveals.
Of course, Terry can't help but needle John a bit further. "And you? One to three?"
"I want to date!" John says.
Across the border, Shannon seems to echo this sentiment when Gina asks about "the trajectory" of her relationship. Shannon says that she and John are committed and shares their plans to buy a home together when her youngest daughters leave the nest.
However, there was no mention of any potential plans to walk down the aisle. But can we really say we're surprised? After all, Shannon was a wife for almost two decades. The idea of just dating for a while probably doesn't sound too bad.
Shannon and John started dating two years after she filed for divorce from David Beador.
In 2000, Shannon married her ex-husband, David Beador, with whom she had three children. She filed for divorce in 2017, but it wouldn’t be long before she connected with John by way of a mutual friend. She previously told E! News, “I never thought that I could find such happiness at 56. So, I'm very, very grateful to have him in my life."
"I do want to share my life with someone and have a partner, but you need to know that is the right relationship for you," she added. "Because I don't want to make another mistake. So, I do want things to go slowly. I'm in no rush for anything."
You can watch new episodes of RHOC on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.