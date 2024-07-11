Elizabeth Lyn Vargas' Time on 'RHOC' Was Cut Short — Where Is She Now?

Those who've watched The Real Housewives of Orange County since its beginning in 2005 have seen the cast evolve over the years. Many wives have come and gone, though most of them provided plenty of mess for fans to remember. Season 15 of the long-running Bravo show introduced fans to Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, a music girl boss ready to make her mark in the OC.

During her time on the show, Elizabeth's fallouts with any other 'wife who got in her way. Unfortunately, after just one season, she exited RHOC when the network didn't renew her contract. Since then, she's had several highs and lows. Keep reading to see what Elizabeth is up to now and if she'll ever reclaim her orange!

Where is former 'RHOC' star Elizabeth Lyn Vargas now?

On RHOC, Elizabeth discussed her experiences in a cult growing up, and came out as bisexual. She was also grappling with a divorce from her ex-husband, Bernt O. Bodal and a relationship that was on the rocks. After one season on the show, Elizabeth was fired in 2021, alongside Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

After her brief time on RHOC, Elizabeth's life changed professionally and personally. She's now the host of a podcast with her brother Andrew called Daily Logic Check, which has featured several OC stars.

Additionally, November 2023, she listed her stunning La Quinta Polo Estates home after a complete renovation for $8.995 million, per the Silicon Valley's website. Elizabeth worked with current RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter, her partner, Travis Mullen, and Dave Archuletta of First Team Real Estate. The Housewives alum's listing came after she was involved in a horrific incident that same year.

In 2022, TMZ reported that Elizabeth was extorted and threatened with death by her ex-boyfriend, Ryan Geraghty. Initially, Ryan threatened Elizabeth to send her "tens of thousands of dollars" to avoid explicit photos of her getting out. She said she eventually paid him to go away, but when he wanted more money, he came to her house, pistol-whipped her, and put a gun to her head before the police finally arrived. "I didn’t know how to handle it," Elizabeth recalled. "I had no idea, I just didn’t know how to handle someone putting a gun to my head.”

Is Elizabeth Lyn Vargas returning to 'The Real Housewives of Orange County'?

Elizabeth's post-reality life may have had some twists and turns, but that doesn't mean she's ready to tell her business on reality TV again. She has no plans to return to RHOC, which returns for Season 18 on July 11, 2024.

However, Elizabeth probably doesn't mind being away from the spotlight, since she's changed her feelings about being a Bravolebrity multiple times.

While she once called her time on RHOC a "beautiful experience," she told Us Weekly a different story in October 2022. Elizabeth described the experience as "devastating" due to all of the personal challenges she faced on the show. Still, she said at the time that her exit came as a "complete shock" since she thought she would be asked to come back for Season 16.

It's good to see Elizabeth thriving away from Housewives!