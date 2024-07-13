'RHOC' Star Gina Kirschenheiter's Boyfriend Has Ex-Wife Drama

Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County has reached its 18th season in 2024, and as the Real Housewives series that started it all, the conflict the new season has brewed has had longtime fans ready for the newest season. Gina Kirschenheiter first joined the series during its 13th season, and much has happened for the Housewife since she joined the cast in 2018. One thing that has changed is that she's found new love with a man named Travis Mullen.

Gina and Travis met in 2019, the same year that Gina's divorce from ex-husband Matt Kirschenheiter was finalized. Gina shared in an interview that a mutual friend set up her and Travis and that they hit it off immediately. She said, "We just [liked each other], and it's really easy and comfortable." Travis was also married before and was still dealing with a very contentious separation when he and Gina's relationship began. So, who is Travis Mullen's ex-wife, Meghan Mullen?

Source: Getty Images Travis Mullen and Gina Kirschenheiter pose for a photo with Gina's three kids and Travis's three kids.

Who is 'RHOC's' Travis Mullen's ex-wife, Meghan Mullen?

Not much is known about Meghan, Travis's ex, and the mother of his children outside of the back-and-forth between them regarding the custody of their children together. The whole situation reeks of the typical he-said-she-said battle, with murky circumstances muddying a swift resolution.

Travis filed for divorce from Meghan in 2017, but the custody battle for their three kids, Presley, Bennett, and Joseph, raged on for much longer. Things even escalated to the point where police became involved.

Travis Mullen sued Meghan Mullen for custody of her kids, so she hit back at him with her own accusations.

Custody issues began developing in 2022 when Travis decided to request an emergency investigation into her activities. According to Travis, she had been keeping their children away from him longer than the time they agreed to in their joint custody agreement.

Meghan responded, saying that the only reason she kept the kids too long was because they they were afraid. She also accused Gina of abusing Travis, saying one child saw her shove and hit him despite Gina being a domestic abuse survivor.

Source: Getty Images

Allegations of assault and other issues continue to plague Travis, Meghan, and their children.

Meghan blasted Travis for attempting to use a drug arrest in his petition for full custody of their children. The charge, which was eventually dropped, was for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and she was angry to see it was included.