'RHOC' Star Tamra Judge Takes Fans Along as She Recovers From Intense Plastic Surgery

While most public figures are discreet when it comes to plastic surgery, that is not the case with Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge. The reality star is chronicling every step of her cosmetic surgery procedures for her fans, and the recovery process is jarring, to say the least.

So, what plastic surgery procedures did Tamra get? Keep reading to find out.

Source: Instagram Tamra Judge before the brow lift and CO2 laser.

Tamra Judge underwent a brow lift, CO2 laser, and chemical peel.

On TikTok, Tamra detailed her latest plastic surgery experience from the very start. According to the 57-year-old mother and grandmother, she underwent a brow lift, a CO2 laser, and a blue chemical peel.

"Taking you all along on my journey! I visited Dr. Donald Mowlds in Newport Beach, who works alongside Dr. Ambe, for a brow lift, CO2 laser, and a blue chemical peel," she wrote. "Seven years ago, I had a lower facelift but skipped the upper—like painting the house but forgetting the trim. Stay tuned for updates!"

In the video, Tamra showed off her bandaged head and her skin, which had already started to peel. "Feeling a little beat up," Tamra said from bed the following day. "I am in the thick of it right now."

Tamra's TikTok video from Day 3 post-surgery had fans very concerned.

In a video update, Tamra showed off her extremely swollen face to her followers, before explaining that swelling is normal despite the fact that she could barely open her eyes. "I feel like my skin is going to burst," she explained. "You can see it's getting oozy... my neck and chest, the swelling is pretty bad but it doesn't really hurt, it just feels very tight.

As expected, fans shared their concerns with Tamra. "Just age gracefully Jesus. You are starting to look like...just strange," one person commented before another added, "Tamra you’re beautiful I hope this doesn’t change your look."

A third chimed in, "Not everyone gets the chance to grow old. You look beautiful as you age." Tamra is no stranger to going under the knife. Along with the lower face lift she had seven years ago, Tamra has also admitted to getting five boob jobs before having her breast implants removed in 2021.