'RHOC' Star Vicki Gunvalson Reveals She Will "Flipping Never" Trust Tamra Judge Again

Things are not looking good for the Tres Amigas. RHOC stars Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and Shannon Beador were the ultimate BFFs until earlier in 2024 when Tamra left the group amid Shannon's ex, John Janssen, new relationship with their co-star Alexis Bellino.

Despite Tamra leaving Tres Amigas, Vicki was confident their friendship could be repaired. However, in a recent Q&A with her Instagram followers, Vicki made it very clear she had no plans to reconcile with Tamra.

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge will "flipping never" be friends again.

In March 2024, Vicki was sure her friendship with Tamra was salvageable, telling Page Six, "We'll be friends," before adding that Tamra told her "she loves me." However, while responding to fan questions on Instagram in August 2024, Vicki was singing a different tune.

When asked, "Would you ever trust Tamra again?" Vicki responded, "Absolutely flipping never ever nor do I want to be friends with her again." Previously, Tamra explained her decision to leave Tres Amigas, telling Bravo, "I backed out of the Tres Amigas ... You know, it's tough. It's so twisted, and there's so many layers to it, it's hard for me to explain everything — but I didn't do anything to either one of them."

She continued, "I just didn't have a lot of time to go traveling, and I guess Vicki didn't like that and now she's calling me a traitor." However, the friendship breakup seems to have more to do with Tamra's support of Alexis' relationship with Shannon's ex — who is suing her.

Vicki also called out Alexis on Instagram — predicting she will be divorced in five years.

Vicki also answered questions regarding Alexis and she did not hold back. When asked what she thought about Alexis on the current season of RHOC, Vicki wrote, "IDIOT, didn't like her then and still don't like her." She also made it clear she was not a fan of Alexis' engagement, sharing a GIF of herself from the Bravo reality series saying, "Talk to me in 5 years when you're divorced." Ouch.

Previously, Vicki opened up about Alexis and John's very public relationship, telling Jeff Lewis, "If you really love each other, go away and figure out your relationship quietly. Don’t rub it in Shannon’s face." However, Vicki's former BFF Tamra has a very different opinion on the relationship.