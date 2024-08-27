'RHOC' Star Vicki Gunvalson Revealed She Has Memory Loss After a "Massive Infection"

Reality star Vicki Gunvalson recently opened up about something unrelated to her drama with Tamra Judge on Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

In August 2024, Vicki candidly discussed a recent health scare that could've altered her life. Here's what she said about the scare and how she's doing now.

Source: Getty Images

Vicki Gunvalson "pretty much passed out" due to her health scare and doesn't "remember anything."

On Aug. 26, 2024, Vicki took to her podcast, My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast, to discuss the sudden changes to her health. While on the podcast, she said the health scare began on Thursday, Aug. 22 while she was with one of her Coto Insurance clients. As she spoke to the client, she started "talking gibberish," prompting the client to inform Vicki's boyfriend, Michael Smith's daughter, Olivia, that Vicki was "possibly having a stroke,” per People.

Olivia then took the Bravo star to the hospital, though Vicki said she doesn't remember the trip. "I don’t remember anything, and [Olivia] took me to the hospital," she recalled.

Vicki said the doctors sent her home from the hospital the same day, thinking it was a sinus infection. However, Michael, who joined Vicki and her co-host Christian Gray Snow on the podcast, said he later found her “pretty much passed out” in a bathtub, which he said was "one of the scariest” moments of his life. Michael then contacted her doctor, who told him she needed to sleep, which Michael said she did for "literally 13, 14 hours straight." However, the following day, he struggled to wake her up.