Lynne Curtin's Daughters Headed in Different Directions Following 'RHOC'

Every family has their issues, but Lynne Curtin's kids have more than average. The Real Housewives of Orange County star has two daughters, Alexa Curtin and Raquel Curtin. Both have been riddled with a bit of drama, legal issues, and more, including a few arrests.

The pair showed early signs of rowdy problems in the early days of the show, but it was largely overlooked as teenage antics. Alexa seems to have had a tougher hand than Raquel over the years, though. Let's take a look back at what the pair have been up to since the show and also what their turmoil really looks like.

Where are Lynne Curtin's daughters now? Alexa Curtin has had some legal troubles.

Alexa was arrested multiple times with her legal woes escalated during filming Season 4 and Season 5. She was arrested on two misdemeanor drug possession charges and then made matters worse when she didn't appear in court for her arraignment, according to Bravo. Before then, she also was hit with charges for vandalism, petty theft, and driving under the influence of a drug.

In 2019, she found herself in more trouble when she was taken into police custody on Aug. 2, 2019, with similar allegations, according to Bravo. She had just gotten out after a brief stint in jail nine days earlier, on July 21. She made a plea of not guilty. While she sorted through those issues, there was only more on the horizon for Alexa.

In 2021, she was arrested for drug possession, according to Us Weekly. Yet again, a few other charges were linked to the arrest, so her legal problems were really starting to stack up. In May 2022, she wound up back in court after a sentencing of 68 days was literally just handed out to her.

Before all of these criminal charges, in 2017, Alexa was awarded $2.25 million in a sexual assault civil suit. "This was a major victory, not just for Alexa, but for all sexual assault victims," Alexa Curtin's attorney, Daniel Balaban, told People.

Raquel Curtin seems to lead two different lives.

Raquel certainly had a crazy party era when she joined the show in 2008. The National Enquirer reported on her behavior in 2009 with a source explaining just how much she was into underage drinking. “Even though Raquel is underage and can’t legally drink, that doesn’t stop her. She’ll drink almost anything you put in front of her, but she prefers Grey Goose vodka and champagne," a source told the publication.