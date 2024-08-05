Woo Hoo or Oh No? 'RHOC' star Vicki Gunvalson Is Being Sued for Financial and Elder Abuse

You don't have to be the biggest Real Housewives fan to know some of the Bravo franchise's staple stars. One of them is undoubtedly Vicki Gunvalson. As one of the OGs of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Vicki gained a substantial salary from the show while maintaining her insurance company, Coto Insurance. However, recently, there have been fewer "woo hoos" from her regarding her day job.

In August 2024, reports surfaced that Vicki was accused of elder abuse for her allegedly scheming against an elder woman. The case happened during her return to RHOC Season 18 as the show's guest. The season shows her falling out with her former BFF and Tres Amiga member, Tamra Judge. While we know Tammy likely had a good old KiKi after hearing about Vicki, many of her fans felt sorry for her. Vicki has since spoken out about the case and is clearly ready to move on from it privately. Here's what to know about the ongoing lawsuit.

Vicki Gunvalson and her business partner are being sued for allegedly using "fraudulent sales tactics.”

Vicki often likes to have a good time on RHOC and is unafraid to express herself. However, one of her Coto Insurance clients describes her in darker ways. According to Page Six, Vicki's former client, Diane Field, sued her and accused her of financial and elder abuse. Field claimed in court that Vicki and her business partner, Ali Hashemian, took advantage of her after they connected at a party.

The Bravolebrity allegedly took an interest in Field's $6 million net worth, which she acquired from inheritances from her late husband and mother, as well as investments. Vicki allegedly convinced the 74-year-old woman to take out a $300,000 life insurance policy to cover the $6 million as a one-time payment. However, Field reportedly discovered the $300,000 was not a one-time payment and is instead an annual fee, which Vicki allegedly failed to mention. She decided to sue the reality star for “intentional, misleading, and false misrepresentation.”

Vicki Gunvalson "vehemently denies" all of her former client's allegations.

Vicki hasn't discussed Field's allegations publicly. However, on Aug. 2, 2024, her attorney released a statement and denied that she was ever financially abusive towards the older woman.

“Victoria Gunvalson is a well-respected insurance broker with more than 34 years of experience," the attorney stated. "She has helped thousands of clients. Ms. Gunvalson vehemently denies each and every allegation of Diane Field’s Complaint against Ms. Gunvalson and Coto Insurance Services. Ms. Gunvalson did not engage in any conduct that could be considered financial elder abuse, breach of fiduciary duty, or fraud. Victoria Gunvalson remains committed to the highest standards of integrity and transparency.”