'RHOC' OG Vicki Gunvalson's Pockets Are Doing Just Fine Since She Handed Over Her Orange

In 2006, Vicki Gunvalson's life changed forever when Bravo knocked on her door for a show called Behind the Gates. The show was set to follow Vicki and her friends as they gave viewers an inside look on what it's like in the real-life OC. Behind the Gates was later renamed The Real Housewives of Orange County and became the beginning of the ever-popular Real Housewives franchise. Behind the Gates was later renamed The Real Housewives of Orange County and followed Vicki and her family for its first 14 seasons

Article continues below advertisement

The Housewives OG wisely used her time on the show, sharing incredible taglines and other quotable moments like the fan-favorite "Whoop it up." Vicki also introduced the world to Brooks Ayers, a fact many fans haven't forgiven her for. While her time on RHOC has shifted over the years, her legacy as one of its originals remains. More importantly, Vicki reportedly still has a nice nest egg to sit on as she focuses on other projects. So, what is the reality TV star's net worth? Let's explore!

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

What is Vicki Gunvalson's net worth?

Vicki may have put her orange down, but the Bravolebrity apparently has plenty of cheese. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she's worth $7 million, most of which comes from her time on the show and her entrepreneurial efforts. Before reality TV, the Chicago native began her career in insurance sales and as a financial advisor in 1991. Her passion for insurance came after a friend advised her to get a life insurance policy and after her father was diagnosed with Alzheimer's at age 59.

"Vicki learned the true importance of insurance after her father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease at the young age of 59 without having any long term care insurance," Coto's website read. "After experiencing the financial toll this took on the family, she decided to focus on helping others in planning for the unplanned."

Article continues below advertisement

She eventually became an expert in her field and launched her business, Coto Insurance, in 2007. The company offers assistance with various types of insurance, including life, dental, and disability coverage. When Vicki isn't being a girl boss in her California office, she's lending her "isms" to her and Christian Gray Snow's podcast, My Friend My Soulmate My Podcast. She and current OC star Shannon Storms Beador have also been on the road for their live shows after they and Tamra Judge disbanded their trio, Tres Amigas.

Vicki Gunvalson Reality TV Star, CEO of Coto Insurance, Podcast host Net worth: $7 Million Vicki Gunvalson is a reality TV personality best known for being one of the inaugural cast members of The Real Housewives of Orange County. She's also an insurance entrepreneur and has owned her insurance company, Coto, since 2007. Birthdate: March 27, 1962 Birthplace: Mount Prospect, IL. Birth name: Marriages: Michael J. Wolfsmith (married 1982, divorced, 1991); Donn Gunvalson (married 1994, divorced 2014) Children: Michael Wolfsmith and Briana Culberson Education: Harper College

Article continues below advertisement

How much money does Vicki make from 'The Real Housewives of Orange County?'

While some fans wondered if Vicki still worked for Coto Insurance since becoming one of the most recognizable reality stars, it appears she's still the CEO and face of her company. However, she's still collecting a cute coin from her guest appearances on RHOC. though it's likely not what she earned as a full-time wife.

Before her exit from RHOC in 2020, she reportedly earned $500,000 a season. Since then, she was demoted to a friend, and later a guest. According to multiple sources, friends of the Housewives earn $1,000 an episode, while a main cast member earns $5,000.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo

Vicki hasn't shared how much she earns from her guest spots, but she's seemingly comfortable with what she makes and will continue being on the show in some capacity. We should all Woohoo! to that!