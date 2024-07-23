Former 'RHOC' Star Peggy Sulahian Spills Scorching Tea About Her Brother Pol
While she was on 'RHOC,' Pol publicly accused Peggy and the rest of their family of being homophobic.
There have been plenty of Housewives that have come and gone after their first season, and one of those former stars recently divulged a lot in her interview with a popular podcast. Peggy Sulahian was a one-season-wonder on The Real Housewives of Orange County during Season 12. Peggy was a polarizing force on RHOC, as many Bravo viewers felt that she was put on by starting pointless feuds. Several of her former co-stars called her fame-hungry, but Peggy feels that title is better suited for her brother.
Peggy has a brother named Pol Atteu, who is an LA-based fashion designer. Pol, whose real name is Paul Atteukenian, and his husband have become regular faces in the Hollywood scene and are regular guests on Jeff Lewis's SiriusXM series. While Peggy was on RHOC, Pol publicly accused Peggy and the rest of their family of being homophobic. He also said that they did not allow him to attend their father's funeral. The allegations are damning, but now Peggy has made her own allegations against him.
What did Peggy Sulahian say about her brother Pol Atteu during her "All About TRH" interview?
During her interview with the podcast All About TRH, Peggy shared some interesting details about the estranged relationship with her brother. She spoke on Pol's allegations of homophobia, which she denied as she has done in the past. She also said that he lied about not being at his father's funeral and that there were photos of the both of them together at the funeral. Peggy also divulged that their family has not spoken to Pol in decades because of allegations of identity theft and fraud.
Peggy repeated some prior allegations about Pol.
Peggy made several allegations during her "All About TRH" interview, allegations that she has actually made in the past. During a 2020 interview with the Poplitically Incorrect podcast, she shared similar details of how Pol allegedly ripped her off by stealing her identity. She said that he stole her social security number and racked up bills under her name that destroyed her credit. She also said that he stole from multiple family members.
Peggy says that Pol's claims of her and her family's homophobia is fabricated, and that both Pol and his husband Patrik are thieves.
It was in her Poplitically Incorrect interview that she also alleged that her father did not want to see Pol before he passed away in order to maintain a peaceful environment for his impending death. She said that Pol only spoke out against her for attention, and she accused him of being a scammer who was hungry for fame. The scammer allegation isn't just from her: in 2017, Pol and Patrik were found guilty of violating the Krekorian Talent Scam Prevention Act with their former talent agency.
Pol and Patrik were found guilty of violating the Krekorian Talent Scam Prevention Act, and tried doing the same thing overseas.
Patrik and Pol briefly ran a talent agency called Network International Models & Talent, where they got in hot water for charging upfront fees for a child client's photos in 2017. Patrik wound up pleading no contest, and they had to cough up quite a bit of change in restitution. Two years later, the couple was found allegedly recruiting for the defunct agency in New Zealand under the guise of casting a new talent show. Apparently one of the parents did some research on Pol and Patrik, preventing any potential losses.