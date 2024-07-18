California, Here We Come! The 'RHOC' Season 18 Taglines Are As Punny As Ever
The 18th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County has been hotly anticipated, and since the first episode premiere, die-hard fans have been ready for the classic taglines. Often parodied by late-night comedy, Real Housewives taglines have become their own phenomenon within the fandom. Fans were eager to see what the ladies brought for Season 18 and luckily, that wait is over. The puns are back, and, for the most part, they do not disappoint.
The cast of Season 18 includes a newcomer, Katie Ginella, who is bringing new energy to this group of women. If the taglines are a sign of what's coming this season, longtime viewers are in for a treat. From biting to hilarious, here are the taglines for The Real Housewives of Orange County.
Jennifer Pedranti
Tagline: “People bend over backwards to get me and their form is terrible.”
Now in her sophomore season, Jennifer Pedranti is clearly nodding to her yoga background. While her tagline is simple enough, there's also an undercurrent of the issue facing her and her fiancé, Ryan Boyajian. Ryan was named in a scandal surrounding baseball star Shohei Ohtani and his interpreter Ippei Mizuhana and is currently complying with the authorities. Hopefully, the season will provide some insight into the case.
Emily Simpson
Tagline: “I used to question people for a living, now, I just do it for fun.”
A nod to her profession as an attorney, Emily Simpson's tagline is cute but doesn't hint at too much.
Shannon Storms Beador
Tagline: “Even in the harshest of times, this Storms will always weather it.”
This tagline is very pointed, and Shannon Storms Beador is certainly reflecting on the DUI she got after getting into a small crash in September 2023. Her tagline is giving, "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)."
Heather Dubrow
Tagline: “Just because I drink from a flute, doesn’t mean you can play me.”
This tagline from Heather Dubrow is close to perfection. Does it have a pun? Yes, and it's a pun related to alcohol, which adds points to her imaginary score. And then, of course, there's the light warning/threat wrapping it up at the end. Excellent choice of tagline. No notes.
Gina Kirschenheiter
Tagline: “Like the properties I represent, I know my worth.”
This tagline, courtesy of Gina Kirschenheiter, is similar to Emily's in that it's very straightforward. It would have been nice if there had been a nod to her very odd living situation with her boyfriend, Travis Mullen, or his difficulties with his ex-wife. A missed opportunity, but her tagline is cute.
Tamra Judge
Tagline: “The only thing stuck up about me is my middle finger.”
There's another winner in the realm of Real Housewives taglines, and it makes absolute sense that it belongs to Tamra Judge. She has been and continues to be a housewife who is unafraid to speak her mind, and this tagline is proof.
Katie Ginella
Tagline: “When you live your life on the green, envy is just par for the course.”
Is this another career-related tagline? Yes. However, it fulfills the punny criteria for a tagline to a T, making it a good choice for newbie Katie Ginella. It would make sense that she has such a solid tagline: seeing that she's a journalist who previously reported on golf, it makes absolute sense that she has wordsmithing skills.