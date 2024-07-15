Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of New Jersey Love Is a Gamble: Looking Back at Jennifer Pedranti and Ryan Boyajian's Relationship Their relationship was a big topic of discussion throughout Season 17, as Tamra had a lot of opinions about Ryan specifically. By Sheridan Singleton Jul. 15 2024, Published 4:58 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Jennifer was still married to Will Pedranti when she met Ryan Boyajian. Their relationship was a big topic of discussion throughout Season 17, as Tamra had a lot of opinions about Ryan specifically. The women began ruminating on the idea that Ryan had intentions to sleep with Tamra when he began going to the gym, which Ryan adamantly denied. Despite this, whispers about other aspects of his relationship with Jennifer continued. The timeline of their relationship, however, is quite interesting.

Jennifer Pedranti and Ryan Boyajian met at Tamra and Eddie Judge's former gym, The CUT.

Ryan shared during an interview with the Daily Dish that he and Jennifer met at the gym, where they went from strangers to acquaintances to friends, and their romance blossomed. He said, "Jenn and I, in the first maybe six months of me being at the gym, it went from 'I don't know her' to 'Hello,' 'Good morning,' 'Goodbye,' to then we started to communicate." Jennifer has been candid about how they met, sharing that she had an emotional affair with Ryan before she and her ex-husband separated.

Jennifer and Ryan both had to defend their relationship against the other 'RHOC' stars.

Tamra was quick to judge the connection between Jennifer and Ryan, especially the rumor that Ryan had set his sights on her when he went to the gym. He said of those comments, "What I responded is something to the effect of, 'She's actually much prettier in person than she is on TV, 'cause that's the first time I had ever seen her, that specific day." Tamra also said that Ryan slept with married women, to which Jennifer said that was a part of his youth and had nothing to do with their present relationship.

Jennifer and Ryan got engaged in April 2024 and are planning for their future with their blended families.

In April 2024, Ryan took Jennifer on a trip to the Baha Mar resort. During a walk on the beach there, he got on one knee and proposed to Jennifer, who happily accepted his proposal. According to an interview with People, Ryan proposed at a very special place: "We take all the kids there, typically the first week of summer, so it was important for me to do it in a spot that means something to us." Jennifer has five children with her ex, while Ryan has two kids from a previous relationship as well.

Jennifer stood by her man when news broke that her fiancé was embroiled in an MLB scandal.