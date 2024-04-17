‘RHOC’s’ Jennifer Pedranti and Ryan Boyajian Are Engaged — Isn’t She Still Married?

While The Real Housewives of Orange County will always be known as the first of the Bravo phenomenon, the OG franchise is still keeping us tuned into their off-season mess (just ask Shannon Storms Beador). Another cast member making sure we stay abreast of the Southern California show’s tea is newer ‘wife, Jennifer Pedranti.

Jennifer joined RHOC in Season 17 with her boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian. The pair spent most of the season defending their relationship on and offline. Despite the controversy, after four years of dating, Ryan proposed to Jen in April 2024. Jen accepted the proposal, but the engagement will likely be long, considering she’s still technically married to her estranged husband, William Pedranti.

Jennifer Pedranti and William Pedranti’s divorce proceedings have been ongoing for over a year.

Although fans have only met Jen’s fiance, Ryan, she is still married to another man as of this writing. Jen explained on RHOC that she and William were separated. However, they were still technically living together at their $2.4 million home, though she clarified they never slept in the same bedroom, and Will mostly stayed in Oklahoma for work.

Though she could admit being in the same house as her estranged husband was “weird,” she said the agreement happened so they could effectively co-parent their five children — Dominic, Everleigh, Dawson, Grayson, and Harrison — who range in age from 5 to 18, per Bustle.

William ultimately filed for divorce in March 2023, and the couple has been battling it out in court to get their divorce settlement together ever since. In February 2024, Jen requested sole custody of her and William’s children and offered to give him visitation rights and the option for shared custody.

The ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ filed a sanction against William for over $1,000.

Jen also asked that William pay her temporary child and spousal support and accommodate her $20,000 legal fees, stating she couldn’t afford the life they had with her yoga studio and RHOC money alone.

RadarOnline stated in April 2024 that Jen asked William to hand over financial records that would help her see how much income her ex makes after he claimed not to have any income from his businesses to pay her spousal support.

When William asked for an extension, Jen disagreed and demanded he pay her $1,900 in sanctions. The issue was settled in court on April 12, 2024, with the judge making William send his financial documents in May. However, the sanction was denied because the judge believed Jen didn’t give her husband enough time to send the records.

Jennifer Pedranti’s and William’s court battle happened one day after Ryan Boyajian proposed to the ‘RHOC’ star.

Jen may be dealing with her first marriage in court, but the Bravolebrity is already looking forward to her second one with Ryan. Amid her separation, People reported Jen said “yes” to Ryan’s unexpected proposal during a getaway to the Bahamas.

“I was shocked," Jen told the outlet about the moment. "He was like, 'Come here for a second,' and we walked down on the beach. And he pulled me in, and I said to him, 'Are you doing something?' And the second he got down in the sand, I don't even remember what he said because I was so surprised."

Jen and Ryan began dating in September 2020 while she was still legally married to William. She said on RHOC that her and Ryan’s emotional affair came when she realized her marriage was “dying” and took offense when her friend and co-star Tamra Judge said Jen ruined her family by being with Ryan.

Despite her cast members (and fans’) doubts, Jen happily accepted Ryan’s custom, 5-carat engagement ring. While the wedding date is still being fleshed out, the couple said they wish to get married in the same place Ryan proposed.