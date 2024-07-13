'RHOC' Star Tamra Judge Is Close to All Her Kids Except One

With 18 seasons under its belt, The Real Housewives of Orange County has continued to set the standard of what all other franchises aspire to do. Season 18 is one to be watched, at least according to a few of its biggest stars. RHOC was the launching pad for the entire Real Housewives universe and made Andy Cohen who he is today. And while the cast has ebbed and flowed over nearly two decades, the drama has sustained itself as pure entertainment.

As one of the more tenured Housewives on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra Judge has mastered being one. She joined the show in Season 3, stunned fans with her departure ahead of Season 15, but returned for Season 18. A lot has changed for her since she first joined the RHOC ranks. Her life looks different now — especially her four children, who are all grown up.

Source: Instagram A throwback photo of Tamra with her oldest son Ryan.

Tamra has four children: Ryan Veith, Spencer Barney, Sidney Barney, and Sophia Barney. Tamra is still close to the majority of her children but has a strained relationship with one.

Tamra Judge had her first child, Ryan Veith, when she was only 19 years old.

Tamra's eldest child is Ryan Veith, who she had when she was only 19 years old. Tamra opened up about her difficult early years as a teen mom during an interview with People. She shared that when Ryan was 3 years old, Tamra was frustrated with him as he screamed during a car ride. She said, "I stopped the car, and I said, ‘If you don’t be quiet, I’m gonna take your car seat out and put it on the curb, and I’m gonna drive away.’”

Source: Getty Images

Despite having vivid memories of the incident, Ryan still has a good relationship with her — and Tamra is very close to his daughter, Ava .

Tamra and her eldest daughter's relationship is very strained, but she's hopeful about it.

Tamra and her daughter Sidney have had a fragile relationship over the years. Tamra has said that Sidney blames Tamra for her split from her father, Tamra's ex-husband, Simon Barney. Despite this, Tamra remains hopeful that they'll become close once again. She has shared that Sidney has slowly warmed back up to the family, even rebuilding connections with her siblings.

Source: Instagram @tamrajudge Tamra Judge with Sidney Barney

As for her relationship with Tamra, they still aren't on speaking terms, but sees the relationship with her siblings as a good sign.

Sophia Barney is the one who seems to be fine with being the most visible out of Tamra's children.

Spencer Barney, Tamra's second oldest son, keeps a pretty low profile while her youngest child, Sophia, has no issues appearing on TV alongside her reality star mother.

Source: Instagram Tamra with son Spencer and daughter Sophia.