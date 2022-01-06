Where Are the Stars of VH1's 'Mob Wives' Now? Can We Expect a Reboot Anytime Soon?By Leila Kozma
Jan. 6 2022, Published 12:31 p.m. ET
Season 1 of Mob Wives premiered on VH1 on April 17, 2011. The tightly-edited reality TV show immediately garnered popularity thanks to its vivid portrayal of the drama-filled everyday life of mafia wives like Drita D'Avanzo, Renee Graziano, Karen Gravano, and others.
Mob Wives got canceled a while ago, but stars like Renee Graziano have hardly been resting on their laurels. Where are the Mob Wives now?
Renee Graziano got arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2022. What have the other 'Mob Wives' been up to lately?
Renee Graziano, the daughter of Anthony Graziano, was arrested for DUI after crashing her 2020 Nissan Murano into a parked 2020 Jeep Wrangler near Arthur Kill Road, Staten Island, N.Y. She had "slurred speech" and "watery eyes," according to Daily Mail.
Renee appears to have a history of dealing with depression. In 2012, she reportedly checked into the Transitions Recovery in Miami, Fla., to get help with mental health-related issues. According to Daily Mail, she was impaired by drugs when the accident occurred.
The star of Mob Wives and Celebrity Big Brother has close ties to the Bonanno crime family, one of New York's "Five Families."
Her father served as a consigliere or adviser to the leader of the Bonanno crime family. Her ex-husband, Hector Pagan (aka "Junior") was sentenced to 11 years in prison following the murder of a Brooklyn check casher in 2010. He famously switched teams, doubling as an FBI informant snitching on the Bonanno family.
Drita D'Avanzo and her husband, Lee D'Avanzo, were facing weapon and drug possession charges in 2020.
Drita D'Avanzo and her husband, Lee D'Avanzo, were arrested on suspicion of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, and endangering the welfare of a child, following a raid at their home on Woodvale Avenue, Staten Island, N.Y., on Dec. 19, 2019.
Drita was cleared of all charges on Feb. 21, 2020. Her husband, Lee, was less lucky. He was sentenced to more than five years in prison in August 2020, after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm while being a convicted felon.
Karen Gravano is a book author, pizza joint owner, and the producer and co-creator of 'Families of the Mafia.'
Karen Gravano co-authored a best-selling book, Mob Daughter: The Mafia, Sammy "The Bull" Gravano, and Me! in February 2012.
She is the owner of a New Jersey pizza restaurant, Pizza Nostra, and the producer and co-creator of a TV show that premiered in 2020 on MTV, Families of the Mafia. (Which, technically, could be taken as a Mob Wives reboot-esque endeavor.)
According to various reports, Karen is trying to make it work with Xavier Williams, who was sentenced to life in prison in October 2005 on racketeering, drug trafficking, and other charges. (He was a part of a Bronx drug ring before the prison conviction.)
While the rumors about a Mob Wives reboot are running rampant, an official announcement is yet to be made.