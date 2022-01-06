Where Are the Stars of VH1's 'Mob Wives' Now? Can We Expect a Reboot Anytime Soon?

Season 1 of Mob Wives premiered on VH1 on April 17, 2011. The tightly-edited reality TV show immediately garnered popularity thanks to its vivid portrayal of the drama-filled everyday life of mafia wives like Drita D'Avanzo, Renee Graziano, Karen Gravano, and others.

Mob Wives got canceled a while ago, but stars like Renee Graziano have hardly been resting on their laurels. Where are the Mob Wives now?