Will Viewers See Karen Gravano’s Baby Daddy on Season 2 of 'Families of the Mafia'?

Fans of VH1’s Mob Wives may remember seeing glimpses of Karina on the reality series. Now she’s all grown up and hopes to establish her own legacy and distance herself from the mafia identity.

Audiences were introduced to Karen Gravano's daughter Karina Seabrook in Season 1 of MTV’s docuseries Families of the Mafia . Karina's mother, Karen Gravano, is the daughter of the infamous mobster Sammy “The Bull" Gravano.

Karina's dad was seen briefly in Season 1 of Families of Mafia when she went to visit him and her grandfather in Arizona, and fans want to know more about hims. Here's everything we know about her father, David Seabrook.

Karina may be a Gravano by blood, but she does have the last name of her father. Her dad made a few appearances on Mob Wives, even though he and Karen were no longer in a relationship.

So, who is Karina Seabrook's father?

Karina’s father is a New York native named David Seabrook. Karen met David while partying with friends at New York City’s China Club. In an interview with New York radio station Hot 97, David talked about his relationship with Karen and her mob family ties. He recalled that Karen waited six months before telling him about her family. David told the station, “Me being from the hood, I don’t really care. It don’t matter. Because Italians don’t really move in the same circles as we move in.”

He also shared that Sammy jokingly said to him one day, “You’ll be the first made Black man in America.” Karen and David welcomed their daughter Karina into the world in July 1999. The two were engaged to be married at one point, but unfortunately, they would never marry, and David wasn’t around for much of Karina's childhood. David was arrested not too long after Karina was born and spent nearly half of Karina’s young life in prison.

Source: MTV

David and Karen were involved with the Gravano family’s criminal activities and were arrested for their involvement in an ecstasy ring operation. According to Time, the drug ring sold up to 10,000 pills every week and earned about $1 million per month. Karen was only given probation to raise Karina, and David spent nine years in prison. After his release, Karina lived with her dad in Phoenix for about four years to re-connect but moved back to New York to be with her mother.