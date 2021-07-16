Why Was 'Families of the Mafia’ Star Karen Gravano Arrested?

In a recent interview with CBSN Philly , Karen shared that she was happy that her dad was willing to stand in his truth and talk about the dark sides of being a part of the mob. She was also thankful for the other families that have shared their stories. She said, "We wanted to highlight the reality of what really happens. Everybody really came front and center and told their stories."

She went on to say, "Being able to do this with the other four families and my family was really special. My father played a bigger part and told a lot of his stories. There are so many misconceptions about his life and for him to sit down and tell it the way he tells it, he brings you inside that world and lets you see the good, bad, and ugly. My daughter has her own direction and her own story outside of our family history, which was really special for me to see."