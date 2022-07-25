Vicki Gunvalson Stars on 'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls' Trip' –– Who Are Her Kids?

Vicki has two adult children as of 2022. Her daughter‘s name is Briana Culberson and her son's name is Michael Wolfsmith. It appears that Vicki is incredibly close with her daughter, Briana. She’s also close with her son-in-law, Ryan Culberson.

According to Page Six, Vicki was incredibly excited about the arrival of her fourth grandchild from the couple. When Briana's daughter was born on Feb. 23, 2022, Vicki re-posted multiple Instagram stories as a way of congratulating Briana and Ryan.