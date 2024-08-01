Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County has been delivering everything it is supposed to deliver when it comes to good old-fashioned Real Housewives tomfoolery. The kind of tomfoolery that involves petty fights that are so surface-level they are enjoyable to watch. There have been fights over who can and cannot go to one specific gym, squatting, and overall difficult home living situations combined with the usual interpersonal issues between each other, and this is only the beginning.

One former OG from this franchise is Vicki Gunvalson. Vicki was in the main cast of the series from the beginning through Season 13 before stepping down into a friend role and eventually an occasional guest role. Over the years, fans have become accustomed to the ins and outs of Vicki's life, including her children. Her daughter, Briana Culberson, married her husband Ryan in 2011, and while fans know a little more about Briana, who exactly is her husband, Ryan Culberson, and what is his deal?

Who is 'RHOC' star Vicki Gunvalson's son-in-law, Ryan Culberson?

When introduced on the show during Season 7, fans got a very specific version of Ryan. He is a retired Marine who did a tour in Afghanistan, which is by no means an easy feat. He retired from the Marines in 2017 and began readjusting to civilian life. Since then, he and Briana have continued to focus on building their family, and are currently living the farm life in Oklahoma. Ryan had some outbursts during his earlier times on the show and, subsequently, left a poor taste in some fans' mouths.

Ryan Culberson has been candid about dealing with PTSD.

During Season 8, Ryan had a particular outburst about feet being on the couch during a gathering at Vicki's home. Viewers were incredibly disappointed in his behavior and felt that he had no respect for women based on that and some other things they noticed on the show. In the years since, Ryan says he has focused on his mental health and dealing with PTSD and has been advocating for other vets like him. Those "offputting outbursts" may have been a symptom of this.

